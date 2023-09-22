As the name suggests, the SCS 320 was designed for simple installation to any optics-ready SIG P320 without the use of an adapter plate. However, it can also be mounted to any slide cut for the DeltaPoint Pro footprint.

The Holosun SCS 320 is a closed-emitter green dot sight. The 7075 T6 enclosed aluminum housing prevents any form of debris, like rain, snow, and dirt, from getting between the emitter and the front lens, providing users maximum reliability.

Perhaps its most innovative feature, the SCS 320 features an internal, rechargeable 20,000-hour battery with the potential to operate indefinitely. The innovative solar charging system allows the sight to charge at a faster rate than the rate at which it loses power, meaning even under moderate exposure to bright light, you will never need to change batteries again. The combination of solar failsafe and the battery ensures utmost reliability, especially critical for moments where the sight’s functionality can make all the difference.

The SCS 320 sight also has multi-directional light sensors to automatically adjust brightness in dynamic situations. An override function locks the optic into a high brightness mode for 30 minutes, and a low power indicator warns of low battery days before charging is needed.

Additionally, this sight offers a multi-reticle system, giving users the flexibility to switch between a 2 MOA dot only, 32 MOA circle only, or a combination of both. Based on your shooting needs, you get to determine the type of aiming point you want to use, when you want to use it. Whether you need a fast sight picture for positive target identification at shorter distances or an uncluttered sight picture for increased precision, Holosun’s multi-reticle system offers unmatched optical sight customization for sportsmen and professional users alike.

Given its myriad of features and benefits, the Holosun SCS-320-GR is as versatile as it gets. For personal defense, its quick target acquisition and steadfast reliability make it indispensable. Professional users can depend on its consistent performance in the line of duty. Recreational shooters, whether at a shooting range or in their backyard, will find that this sight greatly enriches their experience. Hunters will appreciate how it aids in rapidly focusing on game, while competitive shooters can leverage its diverse features for an edge in their sport.

In a nutshell, the Holosun SCS-320-GR (MSRP $470) combines groundbreaking technology with user-centric design elements, promising to elevate the shooting experience for everyone, from novices to seasoned experts.

For more information, visit holosun.com.