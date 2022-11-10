Don’t Be Left In The Dark
The Holosun P.ID Pistol-Mounted Flashlight
We live by the philosophy “stay ready, so you don’t have to get ready.” Key components of this are possessing and maintaining appropriate gear, and training in various conditions for a variety of potential scenarios. When contemplating everyday gear, consider whether you are properly equipped for low or no light conditions.
The P.ID pistol-mounted white light from Holosun was designed for just this purpose — to help positively identify targets before deciding to fire (hence the name P.ID).
Compact and powerful, the P.ID features 1,000 lumens and 23,000 candela on high mode with up to 60 minutes of battery life on low mode. It’s controlled by ambidextrous paddles that allow for momentary (press and hold) and constant-on activation of the light, and can easily light up hallways and any rooms in your house. It’s also suitable for outdoor applications including night shooting or protection against animals when hiking or camping.
The P.ID is powered by an included flat top, 18350 battery and can be recharged without removing it from the gun using the included USB magnetic charging cable. It attaches to any firearm with a MIL-STD 1913 Picatinny accessory rail and includes adapters for universal compatibility. The P.ID’s housing is milled from 7075 aluminum and anodized for durability, and features an IPX water and dust-resistance rating.
As with all Holosun products, the P.ID weapon-mounted flashlight is covered by Holosun’s limited lifetime warranty.
Specs
• Dimensions: 3.2” x 1.2” x 1.4”
• Weight: 5.5 oz.
• IPX8 water and dust resistance rating
• MSRP: $124.99
For more information, visit holosun.com.