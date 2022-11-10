Compact and powerful, the P.ID features 1,000 lumens and 23,000 candela on high mode with up to 60 minutes of battery life on low mode. It’s controlled by ambidextrous paddles that allow for momentary (press and hold) and constant-on activation of the light, and can easily light up hallways and any rooms in your house. It’s also suitable for outdoor applications including night shooting or protection against animals when hiking or camping.

The P.ID is powered by an included flat top, 18350 battery and can be recharged without removing it from the gun using the included USB magnetic charging cable. It attaches to any firearm with a MIL-STD 1913 Picatinny accessory rail and includes adapters for universal compatibility. The P.ID’s housing is milled from 7075 aluminum and anodized for durability, and features an IPX water and dust-resistance rating.

As with all Holosun products, the P.ID weapon-mounted flashlight is covered by Holosun’s limited lifetime warranty.