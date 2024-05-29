Holosun DRS-TH
A Fusion Optic With Thermal Overlay
The Holosun DRS-TH is a revolutionary rifle-mounted optic combining the capabilities of a red dot sight with the advanced features of thermal imaging. The innovative device promises to elevate the shooting experience for firearm enthusiasts, hunters and professionals alike.
Cutting-Edge Technology
The Holosun DRS-TH is designed to provide users with unparalleled versatility. The fusion optic features a 1024×768 resolution display at 50 frames per second (fps), ensuring clear and detailed visuals. The optic’s 256×192 thermal sensor allows for precise thermal imaging, which can be overlaid on the standard visual field for enhanced situational awareness.
Versatile Reticle System
One of the standout features of the DRS-TH is its multi-reticle system (MRS), which includes a 2 MOA dot and a 65 MOA circle. This flexibility allows users to choose the reticle that best suits their needs, whether for close-quarters engagements or long-range precision shooting. Additionally, the optic offers eight brightness levels for daytime use and four for night vision, ensuring optimal visibility in various lighting conditions.
Advanced Imaging Capabilities
The DRS-TH is equipped with three thermal image color palettes, allowing users to select the most effective view for their environment. The device also boasts 1x, 3x and 5x digital magnification, making it easier to identify and engage targets at a distance. With the ability to take photos and record video, users can capture their experiences and review their performance.
Durable and Reliable
Built to withstand the rigors of field use, the DRS-TH is IP67 waterproof, ensuring it can handle adverse weather conditions. The optic is powered by two 18350 rechargeable batteries, providing up to 20 hours of continuous operation. This long battery life ensures that the DRS-TH is ready when you need it most.
Explore the future of optics with the Holosun DRS-TH and elevate your shooting experience at Holosun.com.