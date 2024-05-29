The Holosun DRS-TH is a revolutionary rifle-mounted optic combining the capabilities of a red dot sight with the advanced features of thermal imaging. The innovative device promises to elevate the shooting experience for firearm enthusiasts, hunters and professionals alike.

Cutting-Edge Technology

The Holosun DRS-TH is designed to provide users with unparalleled versatility. The fusion optic features a 1024×768 resolution display at 50 frames per second (fps), ensuring clear and detailed visuals. The optic’s 256×192 thermal sensor allows for precise thermal imaging, which can be overlaid on the standard visual field for enhanced situational awareness.

Versatile Reticle System

One of the standout features of the DRS-TH is its multi-reticle system (MRS), which includes a 2 MOA dot and a 65 MOA circle. This flexibility allows users to choose the reticle that best suits their needs, whether for close-quarters engagements or long-range precision shooting. Additionally, the optic offers eight brightness levels for daytime use and four for night vision, ensuring optimal visibility in various lighting conditions.