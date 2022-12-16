We’ve all heard the saying — nothing good happens after midnight. Well, that’s because it’s true! While more than half of overall police-reported incidents happen during the day, there’s no denying that criminals are busy while the rest of us are asleep.

While midnight is the peak hour when violent crimes like rape and sexual assault are likely to occur, an estimated 65% of murder/nonnegligent manslaughter cases and 56% of robberies occur under the cover of darkness between 7 p.m. and 6:59 a.m.

All things considered, adding a weapon-mounted pistol light to your home defense or self-defense gun seems like a no-brainer. For those looking for an affordable yet quality option, Fenix recently introduced its first-ever pistol light — the GL19R.

A leader in the lighting market known for its durable and long-lasting flashlights and lamps with ultra-bright beams, Fenix continually pushes the envelope to develop illumination products for outdoorsmen, military, security, industrial, and other professional fields, making the expansion of its product line into the firearms market a natural progression.

Delivering a maximum of 1,200 lumens and 11,000 candelas at 210 meters, the Fenix GL19R LED pistol light improves your visibility in low- or no-light conditions but can also serve to disorient an attacker. The high output setting provides 350 lumens for extended continuous use.