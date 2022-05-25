CZ TS 2: Reinvented With Today’s Competition Shooter In Mind

It’s no secret that CZ-USA is the leading firearms manufacturer in the practical shooting disciplines. Their handguns are fast, precise and dynamic, and the new Tactical Sport (TS) 2 is no exception.

The sport-shooting world revered the TS 2’s predecessor, the CZ Tactical Sport, for more than a decade due to its crisp single-action trigger and long sight radius. In fact, it was so popular that no changes were made to this model between when it was introduced in 2005 and discontinued in 2018.

While CZ-USA could have easily rested on their laurels and kept the Tactical Sport on the market, the introduction of the TS 2 demonstrates the company’s commitment to innovation. The brand-new, built-from-the-ground-up firearm represents the next generation in tactical sport pistols.

The TS 2 was designed and built for competition shooters in the tradition of the company’s highly successful Shadow 2, mimicking its slide profile with the reciprocating weight positioned as low as possible for smoother operation. Engineered for maximum recoil management, you’ll barely see the front sight move between shots allowing you to work the trigger fast with the confidence that your shots are on target.

The redesigned steel-framed pistol features improved ergonomics with its thin aluminum grip patterns, skeletonized hammer, front and rear cocking serrations on the slide, and enlarged, squared-off trigger guard. Another significant improvement fans of the original Tactical Sport are sure to notice (and rejoice over) is the healthily flared magwell has been blended to the frame.

The 9mm pistol weighs in at 48.5 ounces and has an overall length of 8.86-inches. It comes with 20-round standard magazines and a red fiber-optic front sight. The included set of fixed rear sights are rugged enough to withstand rough competition use. The TS 2 is also available in .40 S&W with 17-round magazines or 9mm low capacity with 10-round magazines.

The affordable entry-level competition handgun leaves very little to be desired, A wide variety of compatible accessories is already available, as the large aftermarket of custom parts already available for the original Tactical Sport pistol are fully compatible with the TS 2.

Harder, better, faster and stronger, the CZ TS 2 is sure to become a favorite among IPSC/USPSA shooters, as well as beginners looking to get into competition pistol for the first time or those who enjoy challenging themselves through recreational target shooting.