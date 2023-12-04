Versatility At Your Fingertips
The Armasight Sidekick Mini Thermal Monocular
In the world of professional and recreational shooting, having the right gear can mean the difference between success and missed opportunities. Armasight, a renowned name in the optics industry, has once again raised the bar with the release of the Sidekick Mini Thermal Monocular. This compact marvel is poised to revolutionize the way shooters observe, navigate, and hunt in various scenarios.
A New Era of Observation
The Armasight Sidekick is no ordinary thermal monocular; it’s the smallest fully multi-functional 12-micron thermal imaging device on the market. It’s available in either 320 or 640 resolution. Designed and assembled in the U.S., both models boast a fast 60Hz frame rate, ensuring smooth operation even in the most dynamic lighting conditions. Whether you’re observing moving targets in rapidly changing lighting conditions or navigating through complete darkness, the Sidekick provides the clarity you need.
Versatility at Your Fingertips
One standout feature of the Armasight Sidekick is its remarkable versatility. The Sidekick 320 weighs in at just under 7.4 ounces, while the Sidekick 640 comes in at around 8.8 ounces. The thermal device can be used as a handheld mini-monocular or conveniently mounted on a headset or helmet using the built-in mini-rail, allowing for hands-free operation. This adaptability makes it an invaluable tool for shooters across various disciplines.
For home security applications, the monocular aids in identifying potential threats without compromising your safety or situational awareness. In tactical scenarios where operating in low-light or no-light environments is crucial, the Sidekick offers a purely passive system, emitting no signature like a traditional night vision system’s IR light might.
Hunters will appreciate the Sidekick’s stand-scanning capabilities, replacing the need to use a rifle with a scope for scanning. This hands-free approach not only eases the burden on the hunter but also provides a larger field of view, making it safer and more efficient.
Crystal-Clear Display
The high-definition 1024 × 768 OLED display provides a crisp image, ensuring that you won’t miss a single detail. The iconography on the screen provides key information, making it easy to navigate the device’s functions even in low-light situations.
Ease of Use in the Field
The Armasight Sidekick also features a user-friendly three-button control system, simplifying manipulation in the field. Its intuitive design allows for quick access to essential features like image capture and one-touch in-unit video recording. Moreover, the device supports USB video streaming and offers a USB-C interface for viewing your recordings and photos on external devices such as computers or televisions.
Ready for Action
Included with the Armasight Sidekick Mini Thermal Monocular are two CR123A batteries, a USB-C cable, a battery extender, a product manual, lens cloth and a soft case. These accessories ensure that you’re ready to hit the field without delay.
The Sidekick offers unparalleled value in the world of thermal optics at an MSRP of $2,299 for the Sidekick 320 or $3,299 for the Sidekick 640. Its compact size, exceptional clarity, and versatile mounting options make it a must-have tool for those who demand the best in their shooting experiences, and is sure to become one of the most utilized pieces of gear for both professional and recreational shooters alike. Ready to add one to your arsenal? Visit Armasight.com to learn more.