Versatility at Your Fingertips

One standout feature of the Armasight Sidekick is its remarkable versatility. The Sidekick 320 weighs in at just under 7.4 ounces, while the Sidekick 640 comes in at around 8.8 ounces. The thermal device can be used as a handheld mini-monocular or conveniently mounted on a headset or helmet using the built-in mini-rail, allowing for hands-free operation. This adaptability makes it an invaluable tool for shooters across various disciplines.

For home security applications, the monocular aids in identifying potential threats without compromising your safety or situational awareness. In tactical scenarios where operating in low-light or no-light environments is crucial, the Sidekick offers a purely passive system, emitting no signature like a traditional night vision system’s IR light might.

Hunters will appreciate the Sidekick’s stand-scanning capabilities, replacing the need to use a rifle with a scope for scanning. This hands-free approach not only eases the burden on the hunter but also provides a larger field of view, making it safer and more efficient.