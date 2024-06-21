Mythbusters: 5 Falsehoods About Binary Triggers

Myth 1: Binary Triggers Increase the Rate of Fire

One of the most pervasive myths about Binary triggers is that they increase the rate of fire of a firearm. This misconception stems from a fundamental misunderstanding of how these triggers work.

Fact: Binary triggers do not alter the inherent rate of fire of a firearm. The rate of fire is mechanically determined by the firearm’s design, particularly the bolt carrier group and the recoil system. A Binary trigger simply allows the firearm to discharge one round upon pulling the trigger and another upon releasing it. This mechanism does not change the firearm’s maximum firing speed, which is governed by its physical components.

Experts like Earl Griffith, former head of the Firearms and Ammunition Technology Division (FATD) of the ATF, have confirmed that a Binary trigger allows for a semi-automatic firing mode that is still limited by the mechanical operations of the firearm. Therefore, while a Binary trigger offers a unique firing experience, it does not convert a semi-automatic firearm into an automatic weapon. A Binary trigger installed in a semiautomatic firearm does not fire more than one shot “by a single function of the trigger.”