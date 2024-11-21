10/22 Magazines for Every Shooter
Precision, Plinking and Beyond
The Ruger 10/22 has long been a favorite among rimfire shooters, earning its place as one of the most popular and versatile .22 LR rifles on the market. Since its introduction in 1964, over seven million units have been produced, underscoring its enduring appeal among shooters.
At the heart of the 10/22 platform is its standard 10-round rotary magazine. This unique design allows the magazine to sit flush with the rifle’s stock, maintaining a sleek, balanced profile. Its rotary mechanism ensures consistent feeding, even during extended shooting sessions, making it one of the most reliable rimfire magazine designs ever created.
Capacity Options for Every Shooter
The 10/22’s popularity has spurred a diverse range of magazine capacities, offering something for every type of shooter. Precision enthusiasts can opt for single-shot magazines, ensuring deliberate, accurate shots without distractions. Meanwhile, high-volume shooters and plinkers can step up to extended magazines, including options with 25-, 50-, or even 110-round drum capacities. This versatility makes the 10/22 a go-to platform for all kinds of rimfire activities, with magazines to match any shooting style.
The 10/22's versatility makes it a go-to platform for all kinds of rimfire activities, with magazines to match any shooting style.
Durable Construction for Long-Term Use
GunMag Warehouse’s selection includes 10/22 magazines built from a variety of materials to meet different durability needs. Lightweight polymer options are perfect for those looking to keep their rifle as nimble as possible, while metal-reinforced polymer magazines provide enhanced durability for long-term use in demanding conditions. Whatever your preference, these magazines are engineered to handle the rigors of frequent use.
Compatibility Across Platforms
The reliability of the 10/22 magazine design has earned it a reputation beyond Ruger’s flagship rifle. Many manufacturers have adopted the 10/22 magazine for their rimfire firearms, recognizing its proven performance. This compatibility means shooters can often use these magazines across multiple platforms, adding another layer of convenience for those with multiple .22 LRs in their arsenal.
The Banana-Shaped Advantage
Extended magazines for the 10/22 take on the distinctive “banana” shape, which is more than just a visual trademark. This design is a functional solution to the challenges posed by .22 LR ammunition’s rimmed cartridges. The constant curve geometry ensures proper stacking of rounds to prevent “rim-lock,” a frustrating malfunction where the rim of one cartridge blocks the round above it from feeding. This thoughtful engineering guarantees reliable performance in high-capacity magazines.
Stock Up at GunMag Warehouse
Whether you're upgrading your standard rotary mag, adding an extended magazine for high-volume shooting, or searching for a specialty option for precision work, there are many options available. With a wide selection of capacities, constructions and styles available from various manufacturers.