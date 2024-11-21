10/22 Magazines for Every Shooter

The Ruger 10/22 has long been a favorite among rimfire shooters, earning its place as one of the most popular and versatile .22 LR rifles on the market. Since its introduction in 1964, over seven million units have been produced, underscoring its enduring appeal among shooters.

At the heart of the 10/22 platform is its standard 10-round rotary magazine. This unique design allows the magazine to sit flush with the rifle’s stock, maintaining a sleek, balanced profile. Its rotary mechanism ensures consistent feeding, even during extended shooting sessions, making it one of the most reliable rimfire magazine designs ever created.