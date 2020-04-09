World War II began with Germany’s mechanized Blitzkrieg (lightning war) on Poland in 1939 and ended after the explosions of America’s two atomic bombs over Japan. In between, things like radar, jet engines and even ballistic missiles played important roles. With such modern technology it must be considered ironic that of the five major combatant nations, four still issued archaic revolvers in significant numbers to its troops. No doubt if those revolvers handed out by America, Britain, Japan and the Soviet Union hadn’t existed, the war’s outcome would have been the same. Also without doubt, many of the men carrying those revolvers would not have survived without them.