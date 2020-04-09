World War II began with Germany’s mechanized Blitzkrieg (lightning war) on Poland in 1939 and ended after the explosions of America’s two atomic bombs over Japan. In between, things like radar, jet engines and even ballistic missiles played important roles. With such modern technology it must be considered ironic that of the five major combatant nations, four still issued archaic revolvers in significant numbers to its troops. No doubt if those revolvers handed out by America, Britain, Japan and the Soviet Union hadn’t existed, the war’s outcome would have been the same. Also without doubt, many of the men carrying those revolvers would not have survived without them.
World War II Revolvers
From The Absurd — To The Outstanding
The Model 1895 7.62 Nagant loaded/unloaded through a gate on the frame’s right side, one cartridge at a time.
During the 1939–1945 conflagration many, many soldiers carried personal handguns with just about every sort of revolver dating from the 1870s on being used.
The entire story is included in the 2020 Classic Vintage & Surplus Firearms Special Edition Available Here.