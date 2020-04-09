Three hundred and one years ago, an Englishman named James Puckle patented his “Defense” gun. It was an extraordinary, rapid-fire, tripod-mounted, bigbore, flintlock long gun using a single fixed-barrel and a revolving magazine (charger) that could be readily removed and exchanged for a loaded one.



During the weapon’s single known public demonstration in 1722, supposedly held during a driving rainstorm, the Defense gun fired 63 shots in seven minutes which included several magazine changes.



