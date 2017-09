The newest addition to the M&P modern sporting rifle line, Smith & Wesson introduces the M&P15 Tactical with M-LOK. The latest M&P slim lightweight free-float handguard allows for M-LOK accessory or rail mounting, a mid-length gas system, patented S&W flash suppressor, folding Magpul MBUS front and rear sights and a durable corrosion-resistant Armornite barrel finish.

