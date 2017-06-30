SIG SAUER’s Elite Performance Ammo Lives Up to the Name

By Dave Workman

The opportunity to test and evaluate firearms and ammunition has developed an acquaintance with some pretty good products at the range and in the field.

Where accuracy and consistency are concerned, SIG SAUER Elite Performance ammunition has certainly delivered the goods on more than one occasion. This ammunition has been chronographed in various calibers and out of various handguns, and has been as reliable as it gets. So far, no failures to feed or discharge, and the bullets go where they’re aimed.

SIG V-Crown Elite Performance delivered consistent velocities out of several 9mm handguns run through the wringer a few months ago. More recently, 9mm ammunition fed through a Charter Arms revolver was impressive.

In late April, SIG’s Bud Fini shared that the company has opened a new ammunition plant in Jacksonville, Ark. It was the culmination of a project started more than four years ago that included searches for the right property in several states, and it turned into a savvy business decision.

The company burns up millions of rounds of ammunition in a year testing its own firearms. Who could better judge the quality of ammunition than a gun maker? The SIG Academy uses more than five million rounds just by itself. With its own ammunition production facility, SIG SAUER can literally cover all the bases: firearms and ammunition.

In addition to the 9mm ammunition that has gone downrange, sampling .45 ACP, .357 Magnum and .38 Special offerings has proven this stuff just plain works.

SIG also offers loads in .380 ACP, .38 Super, 10mm Auto, .357 SIG (naturally!), .40 S&W, .44 Special, .44 Magnum and .45 Colt.

Fini said one of the critical features of this ammunition is the V-Crown projectile, with skives and scoring that produce uniform expansion. The cannelure is designed for maximum weight retention.

SIG SAUER uses low-flash propellants and nickeled brass to complete the package. These cartridges feed reliably and resist corrosion, an important consideration in a damp environment like the Pacific Northwest. If ammunition can take the conditions here, it can handle anything.

For practice, SIG produces Elite Performance ammunition with FMJ bullets. It’s just as reliable as the hollowpoints.

Find more information by visiting: www.gunsmagazine.com/company/sig-sauer-inc