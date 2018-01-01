SIG AIR Introduces the M17 ASP Air Pistol

This just in from SIG AIR: an M17 ASP air pistol is now available. Looks awesome and should be a truckload of fun… and useful for training in a number of scenarios. Here’s the full release from SIG:

NEWINGTON, N.H., (November 5, 2018) – SIG AIR adds to its world-class Advanced Sport Pellet (ASP) line of airguns with the introduction of the new M17 CO2-powered air pistol. This semi-automatic .177 caliber pellet pistol is a replica of the U.S. Army issued P320 M17 and is field strippable like its centerfire counterpart. It has the same look and feel as the M17 featuring a polymer frame and metal slide with realistic blow-back action. The proprietary drop magazine houses a 20-round Rapid Pellet Magazine (RPM) and 12g CO2 cartridge which has a patentedcam lever loading port for quick and easy replacement of the CO2 cartridge.

“SIG AIR engineers have incorporated the finest features from all of our air pistols to date into the new M17 ASP Air Pistol,” said Joseph Huston, Vice President and General Manager of SIG AIR. “It handles exceptionally well, is fun and accurate to shoot, and a very effective training tool, especially with the dropmagazine for quick reloading. Current M17 owners will also appreciate that it field strips like the U.S. Army M17 pistol.”

The M17 ASP pistol weighs 2.15 lbs. The sights are fixed with a white dot front sight and the accessory rail allows easy mounting of a laser or tactical flashlight. Velocity is up to 430 fps; however, velocity results may vary depending on pellet weight, temperature and altitude. Available in Coyote Tan.

MSRP: $139.99

To purchase and learn more about the M17 Air Pistol, visit sigsauer.com.