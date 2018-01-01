Sierra Rifle Bullets

Developed for accuracy and extreme long-range performance, Sierra introduces 6.5mm 150 grain HPBT MatchKing bullets. A sleek 27 caliber elongated ogive and a final meplat reducing operation (pointing) provide an increased ballistic coefficient for optimal wind resistance and velocity retention. To ensure precise bullet-to-bore alignment, a unique bearing surface-to-ogive junction uses the same 1.5 degree angle commonly found in many match rifle chamber throats. This bullet requires a barrel twist rate of 1:7.5 inches or faster.

Sierra Bullets

(888) 223-3006

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/sierra-bullets