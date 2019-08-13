Turkey Takedown Technology

Mild But Wild Payload

While the cigarillo-sized shell and little .410 bore is controversial as an effective upland combination, this mild-mannered little shell has been the introduction for millions of novices to the shotgun sports. Federal’s development of an honest-to-God .410 turkey load just confirms the caliber’s versatility. Let’s look at the numbers.



If I were forced to select a standard load for turkeys in a .410, it would be the typical 3" shell loaded with 11/16 oz. of No. 6 lead shot. This would translate into 155 pellets flying downrange toward your bird. Federal’s new loading with 13/16 oz. of No. 9 Tungsten Super Shot sends 294 pellets downrange, virtually smothering Mr. Turkey’s vitals with a swarm of high-energy pellets. Federal’s TSS loads in the .410, 20- and 12-gauge represent a quantum shift in the way we understand the external ballistics of shotgun payloads.



My test targets reflect what Federal has accomplished. Mounting the turkey guns with a Bushnell Trophy 1x28mm red/green dot optic, I fired both at 30 and 40 yards using Champion’s VisiColor turkey targets which depict lethal brain and spinal column pellet strikes in pink.



I had no doubts about the performance of the 20-gauge TSS No.7/9 load and the single target I shot at 40 yards confirms it. But my real interest was in the .410 TSS No. 9 loading.



With only 10 shells available, I expended five of those getting the Bushnell optic zeroed and the pattern centered at 30 yards. After shooting one pattern at 30 yards and two patterns at 40, I’m saving the last two shells for a “rabbit hunt” test. However, of the patterns shot, the results were dead paper Toms at 30 and 40 yards. At 40, the pattern was pretty thin, but still packing enough penetrating punch where it counts.



Great new turkey guns, great new turkey ammunition — time to take a novice turkey hunting.



