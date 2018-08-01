Top 20 Things To Know About Tactical Shotguns

While a vertical pistol grip makes a shotgun more controllable, it does not work well with the tang-mounted safety of Mossberg shotguns.



14: Almost all factory shotgun stocks are too long for tactical work, even most youth stocks. For a pump gun you can get after-market stocks of the proper length, but autos, because of the spring tube, have severe limits on how short a stock can go.



15: Pump guns will fire any shell fitting in the chamber while autos can be ammo sensitive. Ensure your semi-auto runs the shells you select if you make that choice.



16: Autos are faster in theory, but many good shooters can run a pump as fast as an auto.



17: I can make a case for practicing slug swap outs for police and military. I can’t for civilians. If you need a slug, I have to ask why you don’t simply use a rifle to begin with.



18: The drop on most factory stocks, and all length-adjustable stocks, is too little. “Drop” refers to how much the heel of the stock is lower than the bore axis. Most factory stocks have little drop because that’s okay in the hunting and sporting world. But for tactical applications your head has to come down to the sights and a high comb simply won’t allow it for many people.



19: Slings on a shotgun are essential for police because after they have shot a bad guy they have to then control, cuff and search them, as well as communicate with dispatch. They can’t simply lay the shotgun down or hand it off to a bystander. Civilians don’t have these responsibilities and are far less likely to need a sling. Which is good since a sling can get caught on things.