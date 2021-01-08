New Browning Maxus II Adds Comfort, Styling
A lot has changed in the past decade of firearms. With new advancements in technology and materials, guns have gotten faster, lighter and more durable. However, some innovations can stand the test of time, requiring only minor refinements. The Browning Maxus autoloader is one such design.
Launched in 2009, the Browning Maxus was marketed as the most reliable, softest shooting, best handling gas-operated autoloading shotgun on the market, and for the past 11 years, has delivered on that promise. Yet, despite its long success, “the gears of innovation are in constant motion” at Browning and the manufacturer has announced the new Maxus II for 2021, featuring comfort, handling and style-improving upgrades.
Sharing the same foundational design and performance as the original, the second-generation Maxus is available in five 12 GA models — Stalker, Sporting Carbon Fiber, two patterns of Mossy Oak and a new Wicked Wing. From butt to forend, the Maxus II sports a sleeker stock, complete with a SoftFlex cheekpad and Inflex recoil pad for increased comfort, rubber overmolding of the pistol grip and forend for improved handling, an enlarged bolt controls and ramped trigger guard for effortless operation and a screw-on magazine cap for easy maintenance.
In addition to these new improvements, Maxus II models retain proven features, such as the efficient and recoil-reducing Power Drive gas system, a lightweight magazine tube with patented Speed Load Plus loading system and magazine cut-off, a smooth and crisp Lightning Trigger and pattern-enhancing Total Barrel Dynamics technologies to elevate its versatility, performance and handling to the next level.
The Maxus II is available in 26–30” barrel lengths capable of accepting 2-3/4–3-1/2” shells, depending on model. Overall length measures 47.2551” while weighing in around 7 lbs. Magazine capacity is four 2-3/4” shotshells. MSRP is $1,529.99–1,999.99.
Specifications
Model: Maxus II Stalker
Action: Semi-auto
Caliber: 12 GA
Chamber: 3–3.5”
Capacity: 4+1 (2-3/4″ shells)
Receiver: Matte Black
Stock: Composite, Black
Trigger: Lightning Trigger
Sights: Fiber Optic
Dimensions (L): 47.25–49.25”
Barrel: 26-28″, Matte Blued
Weight: 6 lbs. 14 oz.–7 lbs. 2 oz.
MSRP: $1,529.99–1,719.99
Model: Sporting Carbon Fiber
Action: Semi-auto
Caliber: 12 GA
Chamber: 3”
Capacity: 4+1 (2-3/4″ shells)
Receiver: Carbon Fiber Dip
Stock: Composite, Carbon Fiber Dip
Trigger: Lightning Trigger
Sights: HiViz TriComp
Dimensions (L): 49–51”
Barrel: 28-30″, Carbon Fiber Dip
Weight: 7 lbs. 2 oz.–7 lbs. 3 oz.
MSRP: $1,799.99
Model: Mossy Oak Shadow Grass Habitat
Action: Semi-auto
Caliber: 12 GA
Chamber: 3–3.5”
Capacity: 4+1 (2-3/4″ shells)
Receiver: Mossy Oak Shadow Grass Habitat
Stock: Composite, Mossy Oak Shadow Grass Habitat
Trigger: Lightning Trigger
Sights: Fiber Optic
Dimensions (L): 47.25–49.25”
Barrel: 26-28″, Mossy Oak Shadow Grass Habitat
Weight: 7 lbs.–7 lbs. 2 oz.
MSRP: $1,729.99–1,829.99
Model: Mossy Oak Break-Up Country
Action: Semi-auto
Caliber: 12 GA
Chamber: 3”
Capacity: 4+1 (2-3/4″ shells)
Receiver: Mossy Oak Break-Up Country
Stock: Composite, Mossy Oak Break-Up Country
Trigger: Lightning Trigger
Sights: HiViz Magnetic Combo
Dimensions (L): 47.25”
Barrel: 26″, Mossy Oak Break-Up Country
Weight: 7 lbs. 1 oz.
MSRP: $1,899.99
Model: Wicked Wing Mossy Oak Shadow Grass Habitat
Action: Semi-auto
Caliber: 12 GA
Chamber: 3–3.5”
Capacity: 4+1 (2-3/4″ shells)
Receiver: Burnt Bronze Cerakote
Stock: Composite, Mossy Oak Shadow Grass Habitat
Trigger: Lightning Trigger
Sights: Fiber Optic
Dimensions (L): 47.25–49.25”
Barrel: 26-28″, Burnt Bronze Cerakote
Weight: 7 lbs.–7 lbs. 2 oz.
MSRP: $1,879.99–1,999.99
For more info: browning.com