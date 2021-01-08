New Browning Maxus II Adds Comfort, Styling

Sharing the same foundational design and performance as the original, the second-generation Maxus is available in five 12 GA models — Stalker, Sporting Carbon Fiber, two patterns of Mossy Oak and a new Wicked Wing. From butt to forend, the Maxus II sports a sleeker stock, complete with a SoftFlex cheekpad and Inflex recoil pad for increased comfort, rubber overmolding of the pistol grip and forend for improved handling, an enlarged bolt controls and ramped trigger guard for effortless operation and a screw-on magazine cap for easy maintenance.

In addition to these new improvements, Maxus II models retain proven features, such as the efficient and recoil-reducing Power Drive gas system, a lightweight magazine tube with patented Speed Load Plus loading system and magazine cut-off, a smooth and crisp Lightning Trigger and pattern-enhancing Total Barrel Dynamics technologies to elevate its versatility, performance and handling to the next level.

The Maxus II is available in 26–30” barrel lengths capable of accepting 2-3/4–3-1/2” shells, depending on model. Overall length measures 47.2551” while weighing in around 7 lbs. Magazine capacity is four 2-3/4” shotshells. MSRP is $1,529.99–1,999.99.