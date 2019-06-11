Mossberg 935 Magnum

Once I was satisfied I was familiar enough with the shotgun to load in the low light and work the controls I packed up and headed home to pack up my gear for the following morning. Actually it was a verification of what I already packed and repacked about five times in preparation for day one.



I’d like to tell you I bagged a big bird on the very first morning and was having breakfast by 0700. I was having breakfast at 1030 but it was without having fired a shot. True to form, the birds were where I had scouted but they hung up in the tree line and did their dance for better part of an hour before walking off. I managed to get my heart rate up, but no meat for the Traeger — this time. The afternoon hunt proved to be more frustrating — we couldn’t find the birds at all. I’m sure the unseasonably warm weather had them hold up till it was past legal shooting time.



Day two started out like day one ended — no birds at all — not one single gobble. After an early lunch we headed out to a part of the ranch known to have big birds hanging around from time to time. We got the decoys set up about 35 yards out and us settled in under a stand of oaks in the middle of the meadow. My son Mason was my wingman and he crashed out within minutes of us getting set up. Two really early mornings had done the boy in. I was calling to point where I thought I might be calling too much. Rule of thumb if you think you are — then you are.



I think the lack of me trying to sound like a hen woke Mason up a few minutes later. I could feel him staring at me through his camo mask so I flashed him the “10 more minute” sign. One more try with the box call and we are packing up was my thought as I saw one of the decoys lying over on its side. I had to use the soft ground around an anthill to get the stands in because the ground was rock hard from lack of rain. I figured it was a loss but I hit the box call and from the tree line the Tom gobbled back so loudly both Hondo and I immediately looked at each other.



When he came into sight about 90 yards away my heart felt like I just ran after a kid heading toward a busy city street. He stalled for what felt like a day and half, but was probably more like 10 seconds before he made a beeline toward the decoys. At about 70 yards out he made the fatal decision to flank the decoys, which brought him directly toward where we were sitting. He paused at 40 yards but wouldn’t stop strutting. At just under 30 yards I’m sure I stopped breathing — I was convinced if he kept coming it was going to be a contact shot. He stopped strutting for just a second at 25 yards and that’s where he dropped-flopped for a few seconds before standing back up like he was related to Freddie Kruger, so I hammered him one last time. I remember thinking I didn’t feel the gun go off. I had on electronic ears so the boom was cancelled but the adrenaline made the 3" turkey load feel like a .22 LR.



Mason and I were celebrating like we had just won the Super Bowl in overtime. After the hugs and high fives we made the short walk to a very nice, mature bird. While Mason was gathering up the decoys and I was carrying the bird and gear towards the truck I couldn’t help think of J and what a huge smile he would have had on his face as I told him about bagging this bird. I don’t know if he was listening but I told him the story anyway.