Mossberg 590A1

Lop It Off
The 590A1 has a 14.25" length-of-pull (LOP). Truthfully, it’s at the outer edge of comfort and good technique for me in shirt sleeves. Add a heavy coat, armor or load-bearing gear and the LOP becomes too long for almost everyone. It’s possible to shoot very well with a short stock (the Russian/Chinese SKS is an excellent example), but it’s hard to maintain good technique with a too-long stock. With a shotgun, a stock causing the shooter to reach farther to the trigger also increases perceived recoil.
To solve this, I added a Magpul SGA stock and MOE M-LOK forend. With two removable spacers the LOP can be changed from 12.3" to 14.3". I removed both of the spacers from my shotgun. The SGA stock has sockets for stud-type sling attachments on both sides and I used a Magpul forward sling attachment for the muzzle end.
The MOE M-LOK forend allows for the placement of a white light — a necessity on a fighting shotgun. I use a SureFire 500 lumen Mini Scout Light Pro. I also added a six-round TacStar SideSaddle to have extra shells immediately available. A Blue Force Gear Vickers tactical sling completed the package.