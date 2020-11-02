Mossberg 590A1

Hard-Use Gun

Most readers are probably familiar with the Mossberg 500/590 series. They are almost as prevalent as Ruger 10/22 rifles. The difference in the 590A1 from their siblings is an upgrade with heavy walled barrels, metal trigger guard and safety. The trigger guard and safety on standard models are plastic and although the plastic parts will serve well in most roles, I have seen both parts break. The metal will hold up better with hard use.

All 590A1s have a nine-shot capability — eight in the magazine and one in the chamber — and 20″ cylinder-bore barrels with 3″ chambers. A bayonet lug is affixed to the magazine and with a bayonet attached, might be enough to cause a social justice warrior during a “peaceful protest” to move along.

Various models feature tactical tri-rail forends, six-position adjustable stocks, Picatinny rails on top of the receiver, specialty sight packages and either Parkerized or Marinecote finishes. Weight as it ships from the factory is 7.25 lbs.

My personal 590A1 (Mossberg model #51663) has a Parkerized finish with and adjustable rear ghost ring sight. The front sight is a blade on a serrated ramp with a red insert.

I think one of the best features of all 500 series Mossberg shotguns is the placement of the safety and action release. Located on top of the receiver, the safety can be manipulated easily by both right- and wrong-handed persons without changing the firing grip. The action release, located behind the trigger guard is equally ambidextrous.