Working The 1887

Compared to pump-action shotguns, loading the ’87 is a time consuming, tedious task.

Work the lever forward and then hold the shotgun with the support hand. Drop a shell into the open action, push down on the elevator and insert it into the magazine. In my experience this is most easily accomplished with the thumb of the primary hand.

Closing the action will not chamber a shell. To chamber a shell and fire, work the lever. This will allow a shell in the magazine to escape the shell stop and raise the lifter and shell to the chamber.

To unload, open the action just short of ejection, invert the shotgun and allow the shell to fall out. Subsequent rounds are unloaded by activating the shell stop built into the right side of the receiver while simultaneously applying slight upward pressure on the case head to let the shell escape, invert the shotgun again and allow the round to fall out. Repeat until empty.

When cocked, the hammer only raises only about 1/8″ above the receiver. While it is possible to decock by holding the hammer back, pulling the trigger while continuing to hold the hammer, then allowing it to ease forward, becomes a very risky proposition if cold or wearing gloves. There is no half-cock position.

I have never used the half-cock “feature” on any lever gun and carry it with an empty chamber until I need to fire. With very little practice the lever can be worked as the gun is brought to bear on target as quickly and easily as disengaging a safety on a pistol after drawing.

Original Model 1887s as well as reproduction guns, most notably the Norincos like mine, have a reputation for failure to eject malfunctions. I initially experienced this problem until I began cycling the action the same way I do pump guns — working them like a rented mule. Cycling the action quickly and forcefully will eliminate most ejection problems.