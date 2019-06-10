Legacy Sports Pointer Phenoma

On-Paper Performance

The first thing I do with a new shotgun — particularly a pump or auto with interchangeable barrels and choke tubes — is to determine if the point-of-aim and point-of-impact coincide. Often they don’t, and there’s no sense in taking a gun afield if this is the case.



The POA/POI test is simple. Take a plain piece of letter-size paper and draw a solid 2" circle in the middle. (I’m lazy so I use a HunterJohn “clays” patterning target that already has a large red dot in the center). Place it 15 feet in front of your bench. Install a Full-choke tube. Bench the shotgun, aim it like a rifle at the center of the dot or at 6 o’clock and shoot one round.



At this distance, the result will be one ragged hole plus one or two wad holes. If the shot hole coincides with your POA, you got a keeper. Next comes patterning.



Again, I use the HunterJohn clays patterning target depicting 126 clay silhouettes, roughly the body size of smaller game birds. To pattern the Pointer, I selected a modified tube, Winchester AA ammo (3/4 oz. of 7-1/2s at 1,300 fps) and let fly at 30 yards.



My hope was to get a 30-yard pattern with no less than two (and hopefully three or four) pellets in most of the clay silhouettes in the core 20" area. I was a happy hunter when the Pointer produced a very even 50-50 pattern (50 percent above and 50 percent below my POA. This is very useful for rising birds, crossing birds and bounding cottontails. Functionally, the Pointer fed, fired and extracted without a hiccup.



Weighing only 6 lbs., Legacy’s 28-gauge Pointer with its handsome bronze receiver and walnut stock would make a great upland gun for you, your spouse, your kids or grandkids. And, yes, the 28-gauge does have a certain magic about it.



Legacy has been continually improving and expanding their Pointer Phenoma line. The more Turkish shotguns I see and handle, the more impressed I am. It’s remarkable how fast Turkey has come online as a hotbed for innovative shotgun designs, modern production processes and strict quality control.



www.legacysports.com