Exclusive: Latest In The Mossberg 590 Shockwave Series -- The Nightstick

When Mossberg introduced the Model 590 Shockwave pump-action model in 12-gauge a couple of years ago, it got plenty of attention from people looking for, well, something different in a firearm that could have all kinds of applications — from home defense to a piece of emergency survival equipment in bear country.



Here was a non-NFA firearm that raised some eyebrows, caused some chin-stroking or maybe even head scratching, but it also captured public imagination.

It’s been offered with black synthetic furniture in a basic black package, but now comes a Talo Distributors exclusive version with handsome wood grip and “corncob” forend with a leather strap that, I’ve got to admit, is eye catching.



When I wrote about the premiere model after it first appeared, I mentioned in some ways it reminded me of the thinking behind the old Handi-gun popular early in the last century as a grouse and small game getter. It was a single-shot break-action smoothbore with an exposed hammer that looked nothing like the current Mossberg product, but the concept of having a “handy gun” back in the days before Congress got too stupid by half with regulations was useful for someone who might pot their dinner just grabbed me.