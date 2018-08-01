Exclusives: Adaptive Tactical’s Sidewinder Venom Kits Convert Mossberg Pumps To Magazine Feeds

The Venom features a Wraptor forend with three Picatinny rails and an integrated heat shield with threaded inserts for mounting an optional Kelly grip. The kit includes a 10-round magazine, forend with action bars, mag tube, barrel clamp, forend grip, an emery cloth and instructions for installation.



The Venom SE 10-round box kit for the Mossberg 500/88 includes the magazine, Wraptor forend with action bars, mag tube, barrel clamp, forend grip, an M4-style stock, emery cloth and installation guide.



It’s made from polymer and alloy, and the forend also features three rails, a heat shield and sight tunnel.



The EX Performance M4-style stock features a pistol grip and adjustable length-of-pull.



When I looked closely at the details, I discovered the unit is available in basic black, Multicam or Tiger Stripe. They are all made right here in the United States.



According to Adaptive Tactical’s Sales Director Gary Cauble, developing these kits has been a long process, but now things are rolling and backorders are being filled.



The Sidewinder Venom-SE kit with the M4-style stock has an MSRP of $339.99, while the Sidewinder Venom 10-round rotary kit has an MSRP of $269.99.



For more info: Adaptive Tactical

https://adaptivetactical.com

Ph: (208) 442-8000