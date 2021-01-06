Side-by-side, alley sweeper, street artillery, guard gun, coach gun, scattergun or simply “double” are some of the monikers the double barrel shotgun has gone by.

The side-by-side has been romanticized in countless western movies and TV shows. In the movie Tombstone the double was featured in several scenes including the shootout between the Earp and Clanton factions.

Try to find a scene with a stagecoach where the driver was not accompanied by a man with a shotgun. This is where the nickname coach gun came from. It is also where the terms “riding shotgun” or “I call shotgun” originated.

In coach gun format, the guns usually employ 20″ but are still shorter (and handier) than a shotgun with an 18″ because of the longer receivers on pumps and semi-autos.