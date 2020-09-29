Second Generation Genius

The Browning Double Automatic was the creation of Val Browning, John Moses’ talented and under-acknowledged son. The Double Automatic was Val’s baby alone and when he passed away in 1994, and even though he had accumulated 48 patents of his own, he is still firmly ensconced in his father’s shadow.

From 1920-1935 Val oversaw the production of Browning firearms being made by Fabrique Nationale Herstal. Foremost among these products was the popular A5 shotgun, a long-recoil-operated shotgun in which barrel and bolt remain locked together and move approximately 3″ to the rear upon firing. They provide a two-impulse recoil which old timers often referred to as a “double shuffle.” This dual-impact-recoil is exacerbated if the friction ring is not set appropriately. Remington and Savage both made clones of the A5 and the original Browning design was pretty much the only operating system for semi-automatic shotguns for the first half of the 20th Century.

Then, in 1952 Val Browning received a patent for a “speed loading” mechanism he integrated into his new shotgun and started production of the radically designed Browning Double Auto. Since the barrel only moved about 1/2″ it was christened a “short-recoil-action” shotgun. Eliminating the “double shuffle” effect of the A5, his new design considerably reduced the felt recoil of the 12-gauge cartridge.