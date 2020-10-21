Starting as a world-class military and law enforcement training organization and protective service in 1997, Blackwater Worldwide is now bringing its years of industry-defining experience and professionalism to the firearms and ammunition markets in an effort to protect American lives and homes. The first firearm to come from Blackwater is the Sentry 12, a magazine-fed, pump-action 12-gauge shotgun.



Designed from the ground-up for tactical/self-defense use, the Sentry 12 is compact and lightweight, while still maintaining simplicity and modularity. Built on a 6160-aluminum upper receiver with 18.5” smooth bore nitride coated barrel and polymer stock, the shotgun measures just 36” long weighing 6.5 lbs. A full-length 17” Picatinny rail tops the forend for mounting sights, optics and accessories.



Operating the Sentry 12 is easy with ambidextrous AR-style controls, and field stripping is even easier. By removing a single pin, the shotgun breaks down into three components: upper receiver/barrel, lower receiver, and bolt carriage. The barrel can then be further separated by loosening a hand-tightened barrel nut, allowing barrel swaps.



The Sentry 12 chambers both 2-3/4” and 3” shells and is fed from 5-round polymer magazines.