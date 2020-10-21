Starting as a world-class military and law enforcement training organization and protective service in 1997, Blackwater Worldwide is now bringing its years of industry-defining experience and professionalism to the firearms and ammunition markets in an effort to protect American lives and homes. The first firearm to come from Blackwater is the Sentry 12, a magazine-fed, pump-action 12-gauge shotgun.
Designed from the ground-up for tactical/self-defense use, the Sentry 12 is compact and lightweight, while still maintaining simplicity and modularity. Built on a 6160-aluminum upper receiver with 18.5” smooth bore nitride coated barrel and polymer stock, the shotgun measures just 36” long weighing 6.5 lbs. A full-length 17” Picatinny rail tops the forend for mounting sights, optics and accessories.
Operating the Sentry 12 is easy with ambidextrous AR-style controls, and field stripping is even easier. By removing a single pin, the shotgun breaks down into three components: upper receiver/barrel, lower receiver, and bolt carriage. The barrel can then be further separated by loosening a hand-tightened barrel nut, allowing barrel swaps.
The Sentry 12 chambers both 2-3/4” and 3” shells and is fed from 5-round polymer magazines.
Blackwater Pumps Out New Sentry 12 Shotgun
Specifications
Manufacturer: Blackwater Worldwide
Model: Sentry 12
Frame: Aluminum, Black
Action: Pump-Action
Caliber: 12-Gauge
Capacity: 5+1 (2 magazines)
Dimensions (L): 36″
Barrel: 18.5″
Weight: 6.5 Lbs.
MSRP: $899
For more info: blackwaterworldwide.com, Ph: 1 (888) 904-7230