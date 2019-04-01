Bringing a Cannon to School

The Ultimate Politically Incorrect Educational Experience

I shivered a bit strolling past the obligatory “Gun-Free Zone” sign posted outside the local elementary school. The proposed hijinks this day had been cleared at the highest levels, however, it is still mighty unnatural to walk into a school packing a bazooka.



It’s quite an ordeal to gain entrance to a typical school these days. You have to scan an ID and have your picture taken. The picture is printed on a little piece of adhesive paper you stick onto your shirt. I intentionally affixed mine upside down. When (conservatively) 10,000 kids later helpfully pointed out my sticker was upside down, I simply glanced at the thing and responded, “Not to me.”



My buddy Jason and I share a Biblical-grade, David-and-Jonathan-sort of friendship. In the past 1/2-century we’ve partaken of some of the most delightful mischief together. Our mission this day was to introduce Jason’s son William and his 3rd-grade Insights class to the physics behind potato cannons.



I can only imagine the visionary man who first strolled into his local hardware emporium and imagined he (you know it was a guy) might subsequently contrive a mechanism with which to launch a vegetable into low earth orbit.



While this was destined to be the most exciting thing these kids had ever done in school, the humble spud gun remains nonetheless legitimately educational. Such a contrivance indeed embodies the principles of combustion, pressure, velocity, and kinetic energy along with a smattering of materials science and electricity.