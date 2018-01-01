Setting Your Sights — Bushnell’s Awesome AR Laser Systems & More

By Michael O. Humphries

Look, gun enthusiasts like gadgets. Neat little mechanical widgets that do cool things are just about irresistible to us. And when you can put them on an AR, the mecca of modularity, you have a win-win situation. Bushnell has a pretty good bead on this market and mindset with its AR Optics laser products, designed to give you a laser on your AR and a second functionality. Yep, you get a laser and a bonus with these! Let’s take a look.

Haste Laser Sight

Designed with carbines and (especially) AR pistols in mind, the Haste is a forward grip laser unit for your AR available in red or green laser versions. Legal for attachment to AR pistols, the grip attaches to a Picatinny rail and offers one-button operation for a constant-on feature. Slim, trim and low-profile, the Haste offers two functionalities for your AR with a minimum of added bulk and weight.

http://www.bushnell.com/all-products/rifle-scopes/ar-optics/haste-laser-sight

Chase Laser Sight

The Chase continues the dual-function theme by combining either a red or a green laser into a folding back-up front sight assembly for your AR. Slap this on and you have a laser and an “iron” sight for your firearm. One button turns on the laser while another causes the front sight to snap up into place.

http://www.bushnell.com/all-products/rifle-scopes/ar-optics/chase-laser-sight

Rush Laser Sight

The Rush Laser Sight gives you an offset red or green laser built into a hi-rise mount for your AR. With this one piece, it’s easy to combine a preferred optic with a cool laser you can engage with just the push of a button. The result is an ultra-compact laser always at the ready, right below your primary optic.

http://www.bushnell.com/all-products/rifle-scopes/ar-optics/rush-laser-sight

Going Hands-On — Blackhawk! SOLAG Recon Gloves

So your AR is fitted out with a Bushnell laser and the rest of your preferred gear and it’s time to go hands-on. Want to have a way to protect bare hands from a hot barrel — or maybe a surprise napalm attack? Then take a look at Blackhawk’s SOLAG Recon gloves. They offer dual protection for your hands through NOMEX flash/flame protection and Kevlar cut protection. But they have a gentle side, too, with touchscreen compatibility at the fingertips so you can use a cellphone or tablet as needed. Tough D30 impact foam on the knuckles rounds out the package.

https://blackhawk.com/products/protective-gear/gloves/utility/s-o-l-a-g-%E2%84%A2-recon-glove