Defending Yourself

We arm ourselves against the possibility of finding ourselves in a situation where we may be forced to defend ourselves, our loved ones or even a total stranger against a deranged person intent on causing harm to others. It could be that we’ve interrupted an armed robbery, or it could be someone who has decided to go on a killing rampage with a mass-shooting event. We’ve trained how to respond to the threat. Few of us, however, have thought through the legal ramifications that come into play afterward.

I’m not a lawyer, and this isn’t legal advice. Rather, it’s a cursory glance into one of the possible situations following such an event. Instead of facing murder, you might face manslaughter charges based on negligence.

Let’s assume you’ve successfully defended yourself or others and are now facing first-degree murder charges brought by an over-eager prosecutor trying to make a name for himself. The first line of defense is the legal claim of self-defense — meaning you “intentionally” shot someone, but you were legally permitted to do so based on the situation. If you substantiate the five elements of self-defense, you’ll beat any criminal charges brought against you for killing or harming another. Those elements are innocence, imminence, reasonableness, avoidance (if required) and proportionality. But if the prosecutor can claim negligence, as a shrewd prosecutor might, self-defense is no longer available as a defensive option. In other words, self- defense is an intentional act; negligence is a “careless disregard for the safety and health of others.” Rather than having to argue against these five elements, the prosecutor may choose this easier route.