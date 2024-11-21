Riflery: A Lost Art

At the beginning of each new rifle class here at the ranch, the staff and myself are awed at the amount of “stuff’ people can hang on a rifle. Every imaginable light, sight, lighted-sight, laserscoped-fiber-optic thing ever produced is mounted on top of what was supposed to be a lightweight rifle.

When queried, excuses range from “I have to use this,” to “my eyes are bad,” to “the sun, the moon, my wife my life,” etc. Rather than being negative and going on about this, let’s try this approach: mount anything you want on the rifle but please have a set of zeroed iron sights.

All the high-tech stuff mounted up and on the rifles seems to point to a universal lack of understanding of what is truly essential — the fundamentals of rifle marksmanship. What are these fundamentals you ask?

Aim or aiming of the sights is broken into two sections. First, sight alignment is the relationship of the front sight to the rear sight so that they are properly aligned with each other. For example, in an aperture type sight the front post is centered in the rear aperture.

The second section is sight picture, or the placement of the aligned sights onto or superimposed over the target itself. One should take into consideration range to the target, and because of the close ranges of many rifle fights, the mechanical offset of the sight. The height of the sight over the axis of the bore means the projectile may strike lower than the point of aim at close distances – a very important point in hostage or precision placement scenarios.