PavaShot Stickshot Effective Less Lethal Tool

Reliable Just About Anywhere

Using nitrogen as a propellant for this product is a smart thing. This makes it very resistant to weather conditions, and reliable just about anywhere.

Here’s the thing: When we tested this tool, we had a full value wind at 10-15 MPH. If we had used a run-of-the-mill pepper spray tool, it would have been completely ineffective. In this wind, the powder hit the target, which was me, by the way. I wouldn’t have tried to use it at 50 feet with these gusts, but anything inside of 30 was within the victims grasp.

If I had been within about 10 feet, I wouldn’t have even been able to dodge the cap that flies off the payload in front of the tube.

The chance of reloading for another shot is rather slim, by the way. One unscrews the bottom and inserts another cartridge. After, a new tube is screwed onto the top. This time would be better spent getting into a vehicle and driving away, or running. As a last resort, the glass breaker on the heel, and the sharp pointy ridges of the tube seemed pretty effective. These ridges are literally teeth, not just DNA collectors.

The Stickshot uses a safety bail (or safety protector, to which it is referred in the instructions) that fits over the trigger, which is a simple steel button, to prevent it from firing in the pocket. The safety bail is retained by a rocker switch that acts as a collar for the bottom of this device. It works, but it is a little too complicated. I would have just supplied this with a pin similar to a grenade pin, using a hole drilled through the trigger button.

It is pretty safe to carry, and the payload itself is inert. The Stickshot is simple, and built to be carried around everywhere.

I can’t speak on the legality of this tool in every state, but it does not use anything like a primer or powder to launch, making it as simple as carrying as pepper spray. It definitely gives the user a stand off distance and delivers an effective payload.

The Stickshot is a little large for pocket carry, but it fits in cargo pockets easily. I see this as an effective way to fire and exit a sticky situation, or something that could be legally carried on a campus, depending on the local laws.

The Stickshot retails for $149, but is currently on their site for $99 at pavashotinc.com.