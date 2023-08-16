Lessons From The Ancients

Contact Connection

Contact Connection is the physical connection between the opponent, his weapon and any part of your body.

Unlike firearms, edged weapons are contact weapons. In order for contact weapons to be effective, they must make the connection from attacker to would-be victim. In other words, his hand must be on the knife, screwdriver, razor blade or whatever else he’s holding; and the sharp edge or point must contact some part of your body.

No contact connection renders an edged weapon useless. Therein lies the age old secret — break the contact connection and you break the weapon’s effectiveness. If your attacker loses his grip, or the knife’s edge and tip do not touch you, no physical harm can result.

You can employ several methods to break the contact connection: First, use an obstacle to break the connection. Put something between yourself and the edge. This can be distance, your briefcase, your coat, a trash can or car door — anything will do if placed between yourself and the threat.

Second, don’t allow the connection to be made. Move to the outside. Simply get your body away from the edge or tip. Jump, roll, run, duck or move — just get out of there. Break the connection by not being there for him to make any contact.

Third, push his hand or arm down and away from your body and then move away. A bit more risky than the first two — but if you don’t have a better option, then you must act on this means of breaking the connection.

By taking action to break the contact connection, you will have seized the initiative and will have placed him in the position of reacting to you. One more nugget from the ancient masters: “He who takes action creates reaction and thus controls the fight.”

Don’t try to beat him at his own game, by matching his moves speed for speed. You will fail. When the attacker possesses the element of surprise, you are behind the power curve. He is active. You are reactive. Heed the words of the master: “Reaction is always slower than action.” No matter how fast you pick up the phone, the person calling you will be there first.

