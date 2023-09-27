Holey Places

History Lessons

The use of firearms around built up areas has the military acronym of M.O.U.T. for Military Operations in Urban Terrain. This environment is probably one of the most challenging and hostile environments a combat infantryman can encounter, just ask our young men in Fallujah, Iraq. Historically, young American men have been dealing with similar issues for many years in such places as Aachen, Germany in the 1940s, Seoul, Korea in the 1950s, Hue, Vietnam in the 1960s and Mogadishu, Somalia in the 1990s. Unfortunately the list will continue as the world become more urbanized.

For years Local conventional law enforcement officers have dealt with the issue of contacting, dealing with, restraining and even fighting with suspects in built up areas. Unfortunately officers sometimes die in these funnels made up of hallways, stairwells, doorways and all the other components making up buildings.

The use of firearms inside built-up areas creates a whole spectrum of issues that cannot be dealt with at the local, square range, shooting a paper I.P.S.C. target. At issue is the use of cover or concealment — or lack of it — as well as secondary fragmentation created as projectiles pass through walls and structures. Debris and flying shards of wood, sheetrock and stone so generated, are often as dangerous as the projectiles themselves. This issue of flying secondary fragmentation may be the reason we see almost all American troops in Iraq wearing goggles specifically to reduce a large number of potential eye injuries.