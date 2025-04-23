FN 509 Tactical

Gun Stats

The new 509 Tactical remains at heart a Browning locked-breech, short-recoil, tilting-lock action. This basic system is close to perfect so it need not be unduly molested. The 509 Tactical evolved from the FNS, the gun FN submitted for the U.S. Army’s XM17 Modular Handgun System competition. In production since 2011, the FNS comes in several different configurations as well as 9mm and .40 S&W chamberings. The newest 509 Tactical is the ultimate evolution of the modern combat handgun.

The frame is polymer, and the whole shebang is outfitted in Flat Dark Earth. I live in Mississippi and haven’t seen a proper desert since I was a soldier 20 years ago because my home state shares more in common with a Cambodian jungle than an Iraqi desert during the summer. Still, I think tan firearms look awesome.

The gun has a nice striker-fired trigger with a built-in pivoting safety. Most other folks opt for a blade safety but I think the pivoting sort is just a wee bit more comfortable. There are also plenty of safety mechanisms embedded within that you cannot readily see.

The controls are perfectly replicated on both sides of the gun. This means the slide release and magazine catch are comparably handy no matter your natural “handedness.” The 15 percent of the human population that is left-handed (and perennially discriminated against) should be thrilled.

The back straps are interchangeable to suit various hand sizes and the grip is magnificently stippled most everywhere. There are cocking grooves both front and rear and the dustcover is naturally railed for attachments. The sights are radioactive for use both day and night, and the top deck is cut to accept all manner of micro red dot sights. The rear plate that is used in the absence of an electronic sight incorporates the neatest wings that wrap around the rear sight to guard it against rough handling. The end result forms a uniquely pleasing sight picture. The sights are elevated for use with a sound suppressor installed.

The guys at FN know combat guns and appreciate we would sooner not have to buy a bunch of extra magazines for our spanking new pistol. As a result they include one 17-round flush-fitting box along with a brace of extended 24-round magazines with the gun. The longer mags include polymer spacers to facilitate a comfortable grip. If you cannot solve your problems with 66 rounds of 9mm jacketed hollowpoint you should consider finding some different problems.

The lines of the gun cut a pleasantly sinister vibe and the layout of the weapon is prescient. The 509 Tactical leads the current trend of melding a full-sized grip for optimal control with a slightly abbreviated slide for easy portage and concealability. The end result is a compact combat tool that is exceptionally controllable. Everything comes tucked into the finest soft case in the business.