Dummy Ammunition

Complex Malfunction Drill

The complex malfunction is …well … a little more complicated. It’s when you encounter the simple failure to fire and go through the Tap-Rack-Bang clearing drill, but the gun fails to fire the second time as well. This indicates the problem is more severe and requires a more involved clearing drill. It has been called by many different names, but I prefer the Rip-Rack-Reload terminology; it has a nice ring to it. To execute it, you rip the magazine from the gun (forcibly pull it out if necessary), rack the slide three times to clear any rounds that may be in the chamber and then reload the gun with a fresh magazine. Now you’re back in the fight.

As an instructor, I set up these drills for my students so they are unexpected. I load the magazines for them and substitute one or two dummy rounds in place of live ones. The only thing you don’t want when doing this is to load two dummy rounds together. There should always be a live round between them for the simple clearing drill. Stick with only the simple drill until you are reacting naturally to malfunctions. When you get to that point, pat yourself on the back. You’re ahead of most shooters. It’s then time to move to the complex drill. This one requires you to put single dummy rounds in some magazines and back-to-back dummy rounds in others. You’ll reinforce your initial drill while adding the complexity of the more difficult one. This keeps the one you learned fresh as you add the new one. Practice these over and over until you can respond to either one instinctively.