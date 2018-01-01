SB Tactical Magazine Pouch

SB Tactical has introduced the SB-MAG20 and SB-SAC. The SB-MAG20 is a magazine pouch that mounts inside most SB Tactical AR braces and fits 5.56 aluminum GI, Magpul PMAG and Lancer L5AWM 20-round magazines. It comes with a 1-inch Velcro replacement strap and is available in black or FDE. The SB-SAC soft pouch is sized to accept a C-A-T tourniquet (or similar sized items), and designed to work with most SB Tactical pistol stabilizing braces. It can be mounted inside or outside the brace and is water, chemical, UV and corrosion resistant. The SB-SAC is compatible with 1- and 1.5-inch strap SB Tactical braces and is available in black or FDE.

