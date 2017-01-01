Savage Rimfire Rifles

Savage has added the B Series of bolt-action rimfire rifles. Models include the B17, B22 and B22 Magnum. The models’ ergonomically-designed stock, higher comb, top tang safety and target-style, vertical pistol grip allow shooters to hold the rifle in a more natural position. The B Series includes a dozen new models in configurations including Sporter Barrel, Heavy Barrel, Heavy Threaded (suppressor ready) and Heavy Stainless. Additionally, all B Series rifles feature a 10-round rotary magazine and the adjustable AccuTrigger.

Savage has teamed with Ashbury Precision Ordnance (APO) to expand its line of long-range chassis rifles with the Model 10 APO rifle. It features a factory-blueprinted model 10 barreled action mated to the new APO SABER MRCS-AR folding chassis. Two caliber options are available: .308 Win. and 6.5 Creedmoor.

In the Stevens line, the 555 over/under shotgun features a light aluminum receiver, an Imperial walnut stock and forend, auto shell ejector and laser-engraved Filigree ornament receiver. Standard features include a manual safety and a single, selective mechanical trigger. Five interchangeable choke tubes allow the 555 to meet a variety of shooting needs. It’s available in 12-, 20-, 28- and .410-ga.

(866) 233-4776

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/savage-arms