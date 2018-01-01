SAR USA Handgun

SAR USA introduces the SAR 9, a polymer-framed, striker-fired semi-auto constructed to NATO specs. Users will have a choice of three backstraps for a customized fit, and the pistol features a low-barrel axis-to-grip ratio to lessen muzzle climb and a 20-degree grip angle — providing control and fast second-shot recovery. It features a patented, double-action-style trigger and metal sights. The SAR 9 ships with a lockable hard case, two, 17-round magazines, a gunlock, cleaning equipment and a polymer holster.

