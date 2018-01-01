Safety And Security Showcase

NORTH AMERICAN ARMS

The Ranger II

Have you seen the newest edition to the North American Arms family? The RANGER II is the reintroduction of a .22 caliber, single-action mini-revolver. This is another one-of-a-kind offering from the mini-revolver specialists at North American Arms. No trail ride, or collection, is complete without one. For complete pricing and details, visit

www.northamericanarms.com

LUTH-AR

Palm Handguard™

The Palm Handguard™ is a free float tube featuring a triangular profile that conforms to the palm of your hand, giving you a secure and comfortable grip. It is available in sleek and slotted sides with the bottom having a flat surface for accurate positioning on all surfaces. It is available in 9″ and 15″ lengths and made from 6061-T6 Aluminum extrusion that is hard anodized black.

www.luth-ar.com

CLINGER HOLSTERS

Comfort Cling Holster

Comfort and convenience both come standard with the Comfort Cling holster from Clinger Holsters. The inner layer is a gel-like cushion that softens your gun’s sharp edges. The grippy outer layer holds your handgun firmly in place all day. Simply slide the holster into your favorite carry position anywhere in your waistband for comfortable Concealed Carry all day long.

www.clingerholsters.com

CENTURY ARMS

Red Army Standard Ammunition

7.62 x 39 is Great Again!

Boat tail bullet

Sealed neck

Sealed primer

Red Army Standard upgraded offering of 7.62 x 39 FMJBT.

Coming soon in 5.45 x 39 FMJ and .223 FMJBT.

For more information, visit

www.centuryarms.com

ARMSCOR

Baby Rock

The Baby Rock has a 3.75″ barrel and weighs in at 1.62 lbs loaded. Includes stable low profile angled sights designed for consistent accuracy and reliability. Front and rear CNC angle grooves are cut for cyclability in times of need. Add comfortable dovetail grip safety and rubber grips and you have a lifelong compact 1911 at a great price. MSRP: $460

www.armscor.com

