Sabre Red Stun Gun

With extreme stopping power, the TACTICAL STUN GUN WITH BOWLING PIN DESIGN delivers an industry-leading 2.517 microcoulomb charge. The device also houses a 130-lumen LED light with three settings, and emits 95 dB of sound. Push button activation is intuitive for switching between modes. The aircraft-grade aluminum housing is lightweight, yet durable and strong. It includes a belt holster for instant access and a rechargeable battery (cord included).
