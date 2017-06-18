Ruger’s Versatile Redhawk

Now In .45 Colt/.45 ACP, And—Surprise!—

.45 Winchester Mag.

By John Taffin

In 1992 while on assignment touring gunmakers in the East, I found myself in Bill Ruger’s office to conduct an interview. During our conversation I asked him about bringing out a .45 Colt Redhawk. I have no way of knowing if it had any bearing on his decision, but I at least like to think the fact we now have a Redhawk chambered in the grand old cartridge had something to do with our conversation that day.

Not only has there been a long-standing conversation about wether to pick a .44 or .45, there is also the problem whether you should go with the original .45 Colt or the more “modern” .45 Automatic Colt Pistol. Confined to semi-automatics, there is nothing to even think about as the .45 ACP remains the best cartridge ever offered for serious purposes in the best companion pistol, the 1911.

However, for a dedicated sixgunner, the choice becomes more difficult because you can choose the .45 Colt or .45 ACP/.45 Auto Rim. The decision becomes a “no decision” when it comes to single-action sixguns as it is so easy to add a .45 ACP cylinder to a .45 Colt sixgun. This works especially well if the gun happens to have adjustable sights. Ruger has long offered the Blackhawk with both cylinders and recently the excellent New Model Flat-Top Convertible .45/.45 ACP in both blue and stainless steel versions.

When it comes to double-action sixguns the choice usually is to go with one or the other chamberings unless you can find a very rare DA sixgun with both cylinders. Two .45 cylinders in a single-action revolver is simplicity itself as you only have to pull the base pin forward, remove one cylinder, replace it with a second cylinder, and push the base pin back into place. Takes less time to do it than to describe.

Not so with the double-action revolver. The simplest way, although more expensive, is to have two cylinder assemblies both complete with the cylinder yoke. Instead, most DA shooters simply choose a .45 Colt sixgun or one chambered for the .45 ACP/.45 Auto Rim. Ruger has now simplified everything by offering the Convertible Redhawk .45 Colt/.45 ACP, which virtually does the impossible. That is, this most interesting Redhawk does not have two cylinders, one for each .45, but rather uses the same cylinder for each cartridge. This may sound simple on the surface, however it is not.

The .45 Colt is a rimmed cartridge with the rim catching on the back of the cylinder and providing the headspace. Once the cartridges are fired a push on the extractor allows the star on the back of the cylinder to engage the rims of the cartridges allowing easy extraction. This doesn’t work with the .45 ACP because there is no rim for the star to engage.

The Ruger Redhawk’s new-found versatility (left) includes the ability to shoot

both .45 Colt and .45 ACP using special Ruger moon clips. Accuracy champion was

Buffalo Bore’s .45 ACP. A Perfect Packin’ Pistol such as this is paired with Gary

Reeder Predator knife (and you thought Gary only made guns!) and John’s homemade holster.

The Redhawk is chambered in standard .45 Colt (left) as well as the new version

with slightly longer barrel capable of chambering both .45 Colt and .45 ACP.

On the hot end of the .45 Colt spectrum, Garrett Cartridges with their

heavy-for-caliber bullets delivered excellent accuracy.

This has been solved by the use of moon clips. These clips, which are normally 1/2-moon holding three cartridges or full-moon holding six, allow for headspace as well as easy extraction. In single-action .45 ACP cylinders there is a shoulder in the cylinder which is contacted by the mouth of the cartridge case to provide headspace and then the ejector rod allows for extraction of cartridges one at a time.

Ruger’s Redhawk .45 Colt/.45 ACP now allows both cartridges to be fired in the same cylinder. This is not all that easy to accomplish. Just as with any other DA revolver, the .45 Colt rim on the back of the cylinder provides headspace and easy extraction, however the .45 ACP cartridge, as mentioned, requires clips. The standard clips (usually of the 1/2- and full-moon variety around since WWI) are too thick for use in the Redhawk. Ruger offers vastly improved full-moon clips of the proper thickness. They are thin and slotted between cartridges for very easy insertion of the .45 ACP rounds. They are available only from Ruger, at least at this time, and they are definitely not inexpensive. My fingers, however, are much appreciative of the ease in loading.

OK, we now have both .45 Colt and .45 ACP cartridges with the latter loaded in moon clips and we are ready to shoot. The major problem is the amount of freebore in the cylinder between the shorter .45 ACP and longer .45 Colt cartridge. The .45 Colt cartridge case has a length of 1.290 inches while the .45 ACP cartridge case is 0.898. What this means is when the .45 ACP cartridge is fired there is a free-bore length of approximately 4/10 of an inch for the 0.451-inch bullet to rattle down the extra length of the .45 Colt chamber before it reaches the cylinder throat. Does it work? Read on.

This sixgun is fascinating enough I spent a lot of time shooting both .45 Colt and .45 ACP cartridges loaded in Ruger moon clips. With the .45 Colt I used 25 different examples of both handloads and factory cartridges. There was no problem whatsoever with accuracy with many of my handloads getting down to the 1-inch neighborhood at 20 yards for five shots. My duplication of the original load using the 255-grain flatnose conical bullet from an old Lachmiller mold over 8.0 grains of Unique clocked 850 fps from the short-barreled Redhawk and groups five shots in 7/8-inch.

With the .45 ACP more than 20 loads were used, both handloads and factory. Now it became really interesting! Suddenly things were not quite so simple. The freebore had a very major effect. Many loads at 20 yards for five shots were in the 2-1/2- to 3-inch range. Certainly not a tackdriver but fine for self-defense work. On the other hand, some loads were more accurate than some of the best .45 Colt loads. The most accurate load of all was the Buffalo Bore 180-grain Hard Cast Low Recoil load at 725 fps and a group of 3/4 inch. Buffalo Bore’s other Low Recoil load, a 200-grain Hard Cast clocked out 75 fps slower with a group of 1-3/8 inch which was duplicated by the HPR 185-grain JHP at 775 fps. All of these loads are made for self-defense and worked quite well in the Ruger Redhawk.

Some loads would not work at all, especially handloads using 255-grain bullets. Most of these key holed, that is hit the target sideways, even close up at 7 yards. The conclusion is the .45 ACP will certainly work in the .45 Colt cylinder of the Redhawk, however loads must be chosen carefully. All my results are in the accompanying table.

An extra step in shooting the .45 ACP is installing them in moon clips.

They are much thinner than original WWI style clips used in Colt and S&W

revolvers and are only available from Ruger presently. Holster is an Idaho

Leather (208-344-2602, www.idaho-leather.com).

Ruger full-moon clips (top left and bottom) are thinner and slotted to ease

loading and unloading compared to regular full-moon clips (top right). The

latest Ruger Redhawk is designed to use both .45 ACP and .45 Colt loads (below),

and John found it also works with proper loads in the .45 Rowland and .45 Win Mag.

John tested the Redhawk in a variety of factory .45 ACP loads (above). Performance

varied depending on the load due to the long jump the bullet makes before reaching

the chamber throats, and included some surprises. Handloads in the .45 Colt performed

well (left) and delivered plenty of punch from the Ruger Redhawk’s 4.2-inch barrel.

Greater Versatility

Other cartridges besides the .45 Colt and the .45 ACP will also work in the Redhawk cylinder using the Ruger full-moon clips. These include the .460 Rowland, the .45 Super, and the .45 Win Mag. With the .45 Rowland I was careful to stay away from some of the heavy handloads I have on hand and instead tried the Buffalo Bore 230 FMJ. This load is just under 1,200 fps from the 4-inch Redhawk and puts five shots in 1-1/2 inches at 20 yards. The .45 Rowland has a case length of 0.955-inch making it slightly longer than the .45 ACP.

The .45 Super did not work at all. My seat-of-the-pants guess is the velocities are just too high for the bullets to make it through the length of the cylinder without tumbling or perhaps they slammed into the cylinder ledge in front of the .45 Colt cartridge way too fast. All loads keyholed on the target.

The .45 Win Mag cartridge cases are slightly shorter than the .45 Colt, 1.198 inches as opposed to 1.290 and I expected them to perform relatively well. My handload of the Oregon Trail 255 SWC over 8.0 grains of Unique clocked 925 fps with a 1-inch group for five shots at 20 yards. I also tried the Black Hills 230 JHP, 1,150 fps for 1-7/8 inches, and the Winchester 250 JHP for the same velocity and group size. Most people assume the .45 Win Mag is simply a longer .45 ACP, but this is definitely not the case. When trying to use the .45 Win Mag in the Ruger full-moon clips a problem quickly arises. They will fit, however, they put a squeeze on the clip’s fingers preventing all six cartridges from fully entering the cylinder.

All of the loads in the chart used Winchester .45 WM brass, which is larger in diameter at the extractor cut in the base than .45 ACP. In fact for handloading, the regular .45 ACP shell holder will not work but the .30-30 shell holder will. To solve the problem my friend Denis used a Dremel cut-off wheel to turn full-moon clips into three 1/3-moon clips and then took some material off of each side of the clip which allowed all three to drop easily into the cylinder. The rim area of Starline .45 WM brass is closer to .45 ACP in size and six will fit in the full-moon clips and enter the cylinder. I was especially careful to stay away from some of the very heavy loads, which are out there and use only the more moderate loads from Black Hills and Winchester.

The advent of the Ruger Redhawk in the early 1980’s truly changed double-action sixgunning. It broke the back of the Black Market situation, which existed at the time with .44 Magnum revolvers. Prior to the Redhawk’s arrival the only DA revolver chambered in the .44 was from Smith & Wesson and demand created by Clint Eastwood’s portrayal of Dirty Harry had made them virtually impossible to find without paying exorbitant prices. Not only did the Ruger Redhawk change all this, it was—and is—the strongest DA .44 Magnum ever offered. We can say the same thing as far as strength about the .45 Redhawk. My “Buy ’em both” no longer applies when it comes to choosing a .45 Colt or .45 ACP sixgun. We now get two for the price of one.

If I found it necessary to carry a double-action sixgun openly in all kinds of weather I would have to look no further than the stainless steel Redhawk. It is virtually indestructible and always works. With the newest Redhawk I believe I would start with six rounds of .45 Colt loads backed up by two full-moon clips of .45 ACP rounds in my jacket pocket. This sixgun not only carries comfortably in a pancake-style holster, it is also very comforting to have as I can’t think of any situation where I normally roam which couldn’t be handled with this combination.

