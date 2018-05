A new caliber has been added to the Ruger SP101 line: 9mm. With a 2.25-inch barrel, overall length of 7.2 inches and capacity of five rounds, the 9mm Ruger SP101 has a triple-locking cylinder locked into the frame at the front, rear and bottom for more positive alignment and dependable operation.

