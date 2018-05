The Ruger AR-556 is now available with Magpul MOE furniture, including a six-position telescoping Magpul MOE Carbine buttstock and Mil-Spec buffer tube and M-LOK handguard. Chambered in 5.56 NATO/.223 Rem, the AR-556 ships with a 30-round PMAG magazine.

