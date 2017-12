Rosco Manufacturing has added 9mm options to its line of Bloodline AR platform barrels. The 9mm barrels are available in 5.5-, 7.5- and 14.5-inch lengths. The barrels are a compliment to the newly opened Pistol Caliber Carbine division of the USPSA with an ideal length-to-weight ratio. The barrels also feature a 1:10-inch twist to help support heavier defense and subsonic loads.

(401) 228-0120

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/rosco-manufacturing