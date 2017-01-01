RNP Inceptor Ammunition

By John Taffin

When a fast-moving bullet hits a steel target, things happen. There is a clang followed by the target reacting. If all goes well the target goes down or is angled such the bullet ricochets off harmlessly. This has not always been the case and in some instances results range from dangerous to disastrous. Years ago a hardball .45 bullet hit not a target but a metal post, ricocheted backwards and killed a young boy. I have seen bullets hit a metal post and come back and draw blood on the shooter.

In the early days of Cowboy Action Shooting many participants were pelted with pieces of lead and I’ve also seen cars in the parking lot hit with flying projectiles. For the most part, this problem has been solved in various forms of competition by using falling targets or those properly angled so the bullet goes down to the ground. An excellent solution is if a bullet totally disintegrates.

PolyCase is now offering Inceptor Sport Utility Ammo, which is, as they say, “Flatter, Faster, Frangible.” This ammunition shoots flatter and faster as the bullets are lighter weight than regular loads and when they hit metal they totally disintegrate. PolyCase uses leadfree bullets produced by injection molding copper and polymer. Even though they are lightweight they are designed to achieve the same recoil and shoot to the same point of aim as their self-defense counterparts.

Bullets fired in 9mm and .45 ACP totally disintegrated and penetrated this heavy

duty cardboard placed beneath the steel target.

The RNP Inceptor .45 ACP shot best of all and targets fired at 20 yards

were over the pistol’s front sights.

These bullets are known as RNP Inceptors with the RNP standing for Round Nose Precision. They are offered in both handgun, RNP, and SRR, Short Range Rifle versions. I have been shooting the RNP Inceptors in .38 Special, .380, 9mm, .40 S&W and .45 ACP.

Shooting the various calibers at a steel metal plate resulted in total disintegration. Each bullet left a copper wash on the metal plate while a piece of heavy duty cardboard at the base of the plate got peppered with various sized pieces of the bullet, some of which totally penetrated. I could find no evidence of pieces of bullets of any size anywhere. They work just as they are advertised to do. The chart shows they are also more than adequately accurate when fired at 20 yards. A pleasantly notable one is the .45 ACP fired in a Remington R-1. The combination put 5 shots going in 1-1/4 inches at 20 yards while clocking 1,285 fps.

