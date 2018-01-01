RISE Armament Releases Special-Edition RA-535 Advanced-Performance Trigger

RISE Armament, a premier manufacturer and supplier of AR components and firearms, is pleased to announce the release of a special-edition RA-535 Advanced-Performance Trigger with a flat trigger face.

The limited-edition RA-535 trigger from RISE will produce the same advanced performance that users are accustomed to with the RA-535. This trigger boasts a crazy-fast reset, nearly nonexistent over-travel, and an extremely smooth and light trigger pull. The single-stage drop-in trigger is easy to install and has a 3.5-pound pull.

What separates the special-edition product from the standard RA-535 is a flat trigger face. The flat trigger provides a wider feel and more surface contact between the trigger and your finger. The flat face provides the same comfort and incredible performance as the traditional RA-535.

The RA-535 flat-face trigger is available in limited quantities on the RISE Armament site and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. It’s $199 — $60 off the traditional model’s price — and includes free anti-rotation pins, a $30 value.

“We’ve had a lot of customer requests for an RA-535 with a flat trigger face, so we’re excited to offer this special run,” says Matt Torres, president of RISE Armament. “We’re offering it at a discounted rate, and we hope customers will give us their feedback on the trigger style.”

KEY FEATURES:

Quick reset for faster response time between shots

Lightened trigger pull with super-crisp release to improve accuracy and increase target acquisition

Flat trigger face

Comfortable, easy-to-control trigger

Single-stage

3.5-lb. pull weight

Unit weight: 2.3 oz.

Self-contained design makes it easy and quick to install with no fine-tuning needed

Anti-rotation pins included ($30 value)

Fits most .308 and .223 AR-style platforms

Precision CNC machined from high-grade, heat-treated tool steel and aluminum

Contained in RISE Armament’s signature bright red 8625 hardcoat anodized aluminum housing

Backed by RISE Armament’s lifetime warranty

RISE Armament specializes in the design and manufacturing of AR-15s, receivers, triggers, barrels, and compensators for civilian, military, and law enforcement uses. For more information about RISE Armament products, visit www.risearmament.com. To purchase the special-edition RA-535 Flat-Face Advanced-Performance Trigger, click here.