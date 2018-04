Rio Royal Pheasant shot shells are Rio Ammunition’s newest offering. Sure-fire primers ignite clean and powerful powder mixtures to propel heavy payloads of copper plated shot in sizes 4, 5 and 6 downrange at speeds up to 1400 fps. Rio Royal Pheasant cartridges are currently available in 12-, 20-, 28- and 40-gauge options in 2.75-inch length.

Rio Ammunition

(214) 389-1896

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/rio-ammunition