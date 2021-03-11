I’ve got an old photograph of my dad as a young man holding this rifle. I haven’t got a clue when the image was snapped but it’s plain to see he is holding the same rifle now occupying a place of honor in my gun safe.

Once, when I was no more than 6 or 7 years old, I watched as he rested this rifle on an old cedar fencepost and shot dead a cottontail rabbit on the hop at about 25 yards along an old road in the middle of an alder stand. The bullet struck the bunny in the neck and that night I had my first bite of wild meat.

The Model 69 was introduced in 1935 and the 69A came along a few years later as a mid-priced model for just the kind of uses to which my dad put it. On the left side of the stock is a small dimple in the wood I can only presume was worn there as it rested on the handlebars of a bicycle.