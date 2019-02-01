Winchester Offers Model 70 Featherweight In 6.5 Creedmoor

It should come as no surprise Winchester has taken its most popular bolt-action rifle — the legendary Model 70 — and chambered the Featherweight model for what might be the most talked about cartridge of the day, 6.5 Creedmoor.



In deep blue with a handsome satin finish walnut stock featuring a classic Schnabel forend, the Model 70 Featherweight is a modern bolt-action rifleman’s dream. It boasts pre-’64-style controlled round feeding, a three-position safety (I personally like it more than any other type of safety on a bolt gun), a forged steel receiver with an integral recoil lug bedded front and rear, claw extractor, recessed target crown and a cold hammer-forged free floating 22" Featherweight profile barrel. It’s got a 13.75" length of pull, with a half-inch drop at comb and ¾" drop at heel.



At the recent SHOT Show, I had the opportunity to check out the Model 70 Featherweight. For hunters who think nothing of crossing wide open spaces or hiking up long ridges, this 6.75-lb. rifle makes lots of sense. It’s got an OAL of 42.25" , five-round magazine capacity, jeweled bolt and is drilled and tapped for scope bases.



The stock features 20 LPI checkering and sling swivel studs. The magazine floorplate is steel, and in 6.5 Creedmoor, it has a short action.

