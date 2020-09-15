Weatherby Celebrates Wyoming with Mark V Cowpoke Edition

Just one year after relocating from California to Wyoming, Weatherby is celebrating their new home with a special edition rifle that pays homage to the state’s largest university and cowboy culture — the Mark V Cowpoke.

Using the company’s tried and true Mark V action, the bolt-action rifle features a brown Monte Carlo fiberglass stock with a gold and white sponge pattern and Cerakoted receiver and two-tone fluted barrel to match University of Wyoming colors. The rifle also features the school’s bucking cowboy logo on the bottom of the gold-finished internal box magazine.

The Mark V Cowpoke Edition also features Weatherby’s Accubrake ST muzzle brake, a 54-degree bolt, TriggerTech trigger and guaranteed sub-MOA accuracy.

Available calibers include .257 Wby Mag, .30-378 Wby Mag, .300 Wby Mag, 6.5 Wby RPM and 6.5-300 Wby Mag.

A statement from Weatherby:

“If you’ll be out exploring Wyoming’s great hunting opportunities instead of sitting in the bleachers cheering on the Wyoming Cowboys this fall, you can still show off your Wyoming pride! This rifle is loud and proud to be made in Wyoming!”